Trump impeachment inquiry: Public hearing schedule

Public hearings in US House of Representatives's impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump are scheduled to get under way next week, marking a new phase in the probe.

Until this point, House investigators have held only closed-door sessions with a number of current and former officials.

More:

The impeachment inquiry is centred on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which the US president asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is also a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, and his son, Hunter, who had served on the border of a Ukrainian gas company. The request came as Trump withheld nearly $400m in military aid to Ukraine, prompting speculation that the US president was using the money as leverage for the investigation.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens. Trump maintains there was no "quid pro quo" (Latin for "favour for a favour") and has labelled the impeachment inquiry a "witch-hunt".

During the public hearings, lawyers for the committees involved in the probe, will conduct questioning for extended periods of time.

Here's the schedule* for the public hearings announced so far:

Wednesday, November 13

William Taylor, a US career diplomat who serves as the charge d'affaires in the US embassy in Ukraine. Read more about his closed-door testimony here.

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for Eastern Europe

Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by US Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees as part of the Democrats' impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Friday, November 15

Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine. Read more about Yovanovitch's closed-door testimony here.

*Schedule will be updated as hearings are announced