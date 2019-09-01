Trump's incomplete trade deals

On the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump boasted that no one strikes a trade deal better than he does.

But, after more than two and a half years in office, Trump has negotiated only one major deal that has not been approved.

In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. A deal to replace it, known as the USMCA, has been signed but has still not been passed by the US Congress.

Also, at the recent G7 meeting, Trump announced a deal with Japan on agriculture and e-commerce. But, until signed, even in Trump's words, it remains just an agreement.

China and the US have raised tariffs on one another in a back-and-forth trade dispute that continues to escalate and threatens the global economy.

As Washington prepares to sit down with Beijing for more trade negotiations in September, Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett looks at Trump's trade deal record.