Trump confirms he will meet Kim at DMZ

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula on Sunday to "just shake hands quickly".

Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday for talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae after attending a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Kim.

"We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much. We've developed a very good relationship," Trump said, hailing a "certain chemistry" between the two leaders.

But he was "in no rush" when it came to tensions on the Korean peninsula, Trump said, and stressed the meeting would be short.

"Just shake hands quickly and say hello because we haven't seen each other since Vietnam," he said, referring to a summit that collapsed without an agreement in February.

'Just a step'

"It's just a step and probably a step in the right direction," said Trump.

Moon said he would also go to the DMZ but the "focus" would be on the Trump-Kim encounter, with a possibility of a more formal sit-down at a later date.

"I think when the third US-North summit will be held depends on what change today's meeting and dialogue could generate," said Moon.

It will be the first step by a sitting US president on North Korean soil since the Korean War, in fact since the division of Korea. James Bays, Al Jazeera diplomatic editor

Moon said that "peace takes more courage compared to tensions".

"Continued dialogue is very practical and the only method to bring about peace on the Korean peninsula," added the South Korean head of state.

Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays, reporting from Paju, South Korea near the DMZ, said the meeting would be "historic".

"It looks like we're only going to see a handshake at the DMZ. It looks like we're going to see both leaders, Trump and Kim, on either side of the line. That would be historic.

"Yes, it's only a step, but it will be the first step by a sitting US president on North Korean soil since the Korean War, in fact since the division of Korea, the creation of North Korea almost 75 years ago."

Moon, who is heavily invested in the peace process, has tied his political future to it, Bays said.

"Everything for him politically is in on this peace initiative. He saying already that President Trump is going to go down in history as the president who brought peace to North Korea," he added.