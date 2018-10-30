Poverty is the reason Hondurans flee to the US

The United States military is deploying more than 5,000 troops - including armed soldiers - to the border with Mexico.

It is part of President Donald Trump's campaign to stop a so-called caravan of Central Americans from crossing into the US.

Many of the asylum seekers set out from Honduras just over two weeks ago.

Honduras ranks among the poorest nations in the world, where 6 in 10 homes are subject to extreme poverty. A majority of families that live in [this] shanty town in the city of San Pedro Sula, have limited access to clean water, electricity, or medical attention. One of the biggest obstacles to addressing this level of underdevelopment is violence.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from San Pedro Sula.