UK police find 'small bottle' with Novichok nerve agent

Nerve agent that killed a woman in England found in a small bottle at the house of her partner, police say.

    UK police find 'small bottle' with Novichok nerve agent
    Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish how the bottle came into Rowley's possession [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

    British police say they believe they found the source of a nerve agent that killed a woman this week in southwest England and left her partner critically ill in hospital.

    Dawn Sturgess, 44, died on Sunday, just over a week after she was exposed to Novichok near the city of Salisbury where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the same poison in March.

    Sturgess' partner, 45-year-old Charlie Rowley from Amesbury, a town a few miles from Salisbury, is now recovering in hospital.

    "On Wednesday ... a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley's house in Amesbury," police said in a statement. "Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok."

    More tests were being carried out to try and establish whether it is from the same batch that contaminated the Skripals and inquiries were under way to establish where the bottle came from, the statement added.

    "This is clearly a significant and positive development. However, we cannot guarantee that there isn't any more of the substance left," said Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.

    He declined to give further details on the bottle, but police said inquiries were ongoing to establish how it came into Rowley's possession.

    Britain and its allies blamed Russia for the attack in March on the Skripals, prompting the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War. Moscow has rejected the accusations and has hit back by expelling Western diplomats.

    The UK has invited independent technical experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog to travel to the country early next week to independently confirm the identity of the nerve agent, the British Foreign Office said on Friday.

    Who poisoned ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter?

    Inside Story

    Who poisoned ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter?

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    Mosul's body collectors

    The body collectors of Mosul

    A group of 30 volunteers has collected more than 1,200 dead bodies from beneath of the rubble of the destroyed city.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.