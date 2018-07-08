UK: Dawn Sturgess dies after exposure to nerve agent Novichok

London's Metropolitan Police open murder inquiry after 44-year-old woman dies in a hospital in Salisbury.

    Police say Sturgess was hospitalised after falling ill on June 30 [Andy Rain/EPA]
    British police say a woman who was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok in southern England has died.

    London's Metropolitan Police said Dawn Sturgess, 44, passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Salisbury.

    She had been hospitalised after falling ill on June 30, along with a 45-year-old man, in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

    The man remains critically ill in hospital.

    Police say they were exposed to Novichok, the same type of nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury four months ago.

    "We are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to," police said in a statement, adding that a murder inquiry had been launched.

    "The possibility that the two investigations might be linked is clearly a key line of inquiry for police. However, it is important that the investigation is led by the evidence available and the facts alone."

    Sturgess leaves behind three children.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

