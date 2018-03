Twenty-three British diplomats have left Moscow, after being expelled by the Kremlin.

It's part of the deepening diplomatic crisis between the UK and Russia over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England earlier this month.

The EU has also recalled its ambassador to Moscow, backing Britain's view that Russia is likely to blame for the nerve agent attack - an accusation the Kremlin rejects.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Moscow, Russia.