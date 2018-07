British police believe a woman who died after being exposed to Novichok received a high dose of the nerve agent and must have handled its container.

Dawn Sturgess died on Sunday, just over a week after she fell ill in Amesbury in southern England.

Investigators suspect the deadly substance is linked to an attack in nearby Salisbury - where Novichok was used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in March.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Salisbury.