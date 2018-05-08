World leaders react to US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has decided to pull the United States out of a multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying the deal is "defective at its core" and announcing " the highest level of sanctions" against Tehran.

Under the deal signed in Vienna with six world powers - the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union - Iran scaled back its uranium enrichment programme and promised not to pursue nuclear weapons.

In exchange, international sanctions were lifted, allowing it to sell its oil and gas worldwide. However, secondary US sanctions remain. UN inspectors have repeatedly confirmed Iran's compliance with the deal.

Trump said the agreement - also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - was a "horrible one-sided deal that should never ever have been made".

In response, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would bypass Washington and negotiate with the other signatories of the deal, calling the US move "unacceptable".

Following Trump's speech on Tuesday, there was immediate reaction by world leaders, including the other parties of the landmark deal.

Here's a round-up of statements from around the world:

France

"France, Germany and the UK regret the US decision to leave the JCPOA," French President Emmanuel Macron, a champion of the deal, wrote on Twitter.

"The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake," he added.

"We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle East, notably Syria, Yemen and Iraq."

European Union

The top European Union diplomat, Federica Mogherini, called on the international community to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

"The EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal," Mogherini said from Brussels.

"We fully trust the work, competence and autonomy of the International Atomic Energy Agency that has published 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.

"The lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement. The EU has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions has a positive impact not only on trade and economic relations with Iran, but also mainly, [it has] crucial benefits for the Iranian people."

Israel

Speaking at a press conference in West Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded Trump's decision.

"Israel fully supports President Trump's bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Iran.

"Israel has opposed the nuclear deal from the start because we said that rather than blocking Iran's path to a bomb, the deal actually paves Iran's path to an actual arsenal of nuclear bombs and this within a few years time.

"The removal of sanctions under the deal has already produced disastrous results. The deal didn't push war further away, it actually brought it closer."

Barack Obama

In a written statement, the former US president, whose administration negotiated and signed the deal, issued a list of points as to why Trump's decision is "so misguided".

"The reality is clear. The JCPOA is working - that is a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current US Secretary of Defense," Barack Obama wrote.

"The JCPOA is in America's interest - it has significantly rolled back Iran's nuclear programme. And the JCPOA is a model for what diplomacy can accomplish - its inspections and verification regime is precisely what the United States should be working to put in place with North Korea.

"Indeed, at a time when we are all rooting for diplomacy with North Korea to succeed, walking away from the JCPOA risks losing a deal that accomplishes - with Iran - the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans."

John Kerry

The former US secretary of state also issued a statement in support of the deal.

"Today's announcement weakens our security, breaks America's word, isolates us from our European allies, puts Israel at greater risk, empowers Iran's hardliners, and reduces our global leverage to address Tehran's misbehaviour, while damaging the ability of future Administrations to make international agreements," John Kerry wrote.

"No rhetoric is required. The facts speak for themselves. Instead of building on unprecedented nonproliferation verification measures, this decision risks throwing them away and dragging the world back to the brink we faced a few years ago.



"The extent of the damage will depend on what Europe can do to hold the nuclear agreement together, and it will depend on Iran's reaction. America should never have to outsource those stakes to any other country. This is not in America's interests. We should all hope the world can preserve the nuclear agreement."