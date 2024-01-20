In Pictures

Residential building destroyed in attack that killed IRGC members in Syria

An apparent Israeli air strike in the Syrian capital killed four of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard military advisers.

A heavy-duty machine removes debris of a destroyed building after an apparent Israeli attack killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in Damascus, Syria [Ammar Ghali/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 20 Jan 2024

An air raid on the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the Syrian capital, Damascus, tore into a multistorey residential building and left several people killed.

The target of Saturday’s attack was an intelligence unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), sources told Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the IRGC said an attack by Israeli fighter jets killed “a number of Syrian forces and four military advisers”.

It later identified its members who were killed as Hojjatollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi and Saied Karimi, without sharing their ranks.

Iran’s foreign ministry also blamed Israel for the strike and said it “reserves the right to respond”. Israel has yet to comment.

The attack is believed to have been carried out with at least four missiles, according to Iranian state media.

Saturday’s attack comes amid widening tensions in the region and the Israeli offensive on Gaza that has killed nearly 25,000 people.

People and security forces gather in front of a multistorey residential building flattened by an air raid in Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Israel was behind the air raid that killed four of its military advisers and Syrians. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Emergency personnel search the rubble of the targeted building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood, west of Damascus. [Ammar Ghali/Anadolu Agency]
Rescuers remove a damaged car at the site of the attack in Mazzeh neighbourhood, Damascus. [Stringer/EPA]
Security and emergency personnel search the rubble in the aftermath of the attack on the Syrian capital. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Ambulances are seen at the site of the attack in which several people were killed. [Stringer/EPA]
Soldiers and people survey a damaged car after the attack. [Stringer/EPA]
Emergency services work at the site of the attack in Damascus. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
People look out of windows as security and emergency personnel search the rubble of an adjacent building. [Louai Beshara/AFP]