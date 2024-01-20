Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel denied 70% of aid to north Gaza, says UN
- A UN report says Israel approved only seven of 29 humanitarian aid missions to the northern Gaza Strip in the first half of January and denied 95 percent of fuel and medicine delivery attempts to the area.
- Biden claims Netanyahu was “not opposed” to a two-state solution during bilateral phone call after Israeli PM takes strong stance against an independent Palestinian State.