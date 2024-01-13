Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets across the world to protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, as it nears the 100-day mark on Sunday.

People gathered at rallies in Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Indonesia on Saturday, as well as at other protests in Japan, Italy, Greece and Pakistan.

The demonstrations are part of a “global day of action for Palestine” and to call for an end to the bloodshed that has killed 23,843 people and wounded more than 60,317, according to Palestinian health officials.

In Kuala Lumpur, people gathered outside the United States embassy to send a message to Israel’s staunch ally, that has vetoed several United Nations resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

“We’ve spoken to people here who say they’ve come to show solidarity with Palestinians. People are holding up placards that read: ‘Stop the genocide’, as well as ‘Bombing children is not self-defence’,” said Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi, reporting from Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the US embassy in Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now”.

In Johannesburg, demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate for a protest bolstered by South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice this week.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller said many in the crowd accused the US, which has supplied Israel with thousands of tonnes of military equipment since the war started, of “complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people”.

Thousands of people gathered in central London. Jeanine Hourani, a member of the Palestine Youth Movement attending the march, said protesters are angry over the injustice in Gaza.

“We have been taking to the streets every week since October 7,” she told Al Jazeera, saying the British public largely supports a ceasefire but UK politicians “have continued to fund and support the genocide”.

“We are going to continue taking to the streets, continue applying pressure, until Palestine is free,” she said.

Later on Saturday, more rallies are expected to in Washington, DC and other American cities.