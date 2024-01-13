In Pictures

Hundreds of thousands rally globally for Gaza on eve of 100 days of war

From London to Kuala Lumpur to Johannesburg, people take to the streets in protest and to demand a ceasefire.

A person, wearing a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, holds a doll as people take part in a protest to mark 100 days since the start of a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during a "Ceasefire Now/Stop the War in Gaza" protest in London, Britain, January 13
A person wearing a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a doll as people take part in a protest in London, UK, to mark 100 days since the start of the war on Gaza [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets across the world to protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, as it nears the 100-day mark on Sunday.

People gathered at rallies in Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Indonesia on Saturday, as well as at other protests in Japan, Italy, Greece and Pakistan.

The demonstrations are part of a “global day of action for Palestine” and to call for an end to the bloodshed that has killed 23,843 people and wounded more than 60,317, according to Palestinian health officials.

In Kuala Lumpur, people gathered outside the United States embassy to send a message to Israel’s staunch ally, that has vetoed several United Nations resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

“We’ve spoken to people here who say they’ve come to show solidarity with Palestinians. People are holding up placards that read: ‘Stop the genocide’, as well as ‘Bombing children is not self-defence’,” said Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi, reporting from Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the US embassy in Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now”.

In Johannesburg, demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate for a protest bolstered by South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice this week.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller said many in the crowd accused the US, which has supplied Israel with thousands of tonnes of military equipment since the war started, of “complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people”.

Thousands of people gathered in central London. Jeanine Hourani, a member of the Palestine Youth Movement attending the march, said protesters are angry over the injustice in Gaza.

“We have been taking to the streets every week since October 7,” she told Al Jazeera, saying the British public largely supports a ceasefire but UK politicians “have continued to fund and support the genocide”.

“We are going to continue taking to the streets, continue applying pressure, until Palestine is free,” she said.

Later on Saturday, more rallies are expected to in Washington, DC and other American cities.

Protesters hold up banners, flags and placards during a demonstration in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, in London, Saturday
Protesters hold up banners, flags and placards during a demonstration in support of Palestinian people in Gaza, in London. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
Protestors carry placards during a free Palestine protest at the United States Consulate as part of a global day of action in support of a free Palestine, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 January
Protesters carry placards during a free Palestine protest at the United States Consulate, in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]
Protestors wave flags during a free Palestine protest at the United States Consulate as part of a global day of action in support of a free Palestine, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 January
People wave flags at the US consulate in Johannesburg. [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]
An aerial view of people took action to commemorate the 100th day of the Israeli attack on Gaza outside the United States Embassy, Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, January 13
An aerial view of people demonstrating in support of Palestinians in Gaza outside the US embassy, Jakarta, Indonesia. [Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency]
Protesters wearing masks with the colors of Palestinian flag hold posters during a rally in support of the Palestinians outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 13
Protesters wearing masks with the colours of Palestinian flag hold posters during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Jakarta. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Demonstrators hold banners and wave Palestinians flags during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Tokyo, Japan
Demonstrators hold banners and wave Palestinians flags during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Tokyo, Japan. [Franck Robichon/EPA]
A Thai-Muslim demonstrator holds a large Palestinian flag during a protest calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to mark the Global Day of Action for Gaza at the US embassy in Bangkok
A Thai-Muslim demonstrator holds a large Palestinian flag during a protest calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, at the US embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. [Rungroj Yongrit/EPA]
Thai-Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during a protest calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to mark the Global Day of Action for Gaza at the US embassy in Bangkok
People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest at the US embassy in Bangkok. [Rungroj Yongrit/EPA]
Protesters gather during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Rome
Protesters gather during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Rome, Italy. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Protesters gather during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Rome
People wave Palestinian flags during a rally in Rome. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Protesters take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in Athens, Greece, Saturday
Protesters take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in Athens, Greece. [Aggelos Barai/AP Photo]
Pakistani people hold placards during a protest against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza, in Lahore
Pakistani people hold placards during a protest against Israeli air raids and to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Lahore, Pakistan. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]