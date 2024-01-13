Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Renewed attacks on Houthis in Yemen: Reports

UN Security Council told that comments by Israeli leaders raise fears of mass transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.

RAF Typhoon aircraft is pictured at RAF Akrotiri following its return after striking military targets in Yemen during the U.S.-led coalition operation, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024.
By Kevin Doyle
Published On 13 Jan 2024
  • Reports from Yemen of renewed attacks by US-led forces on Houthi targets mark second night of raids by Western powers amid Red Sea attacks.
  • At the UN Security Council, the UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said statements from Israeli leaders raise “grave concerns” about “deportation of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip”.