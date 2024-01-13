Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Renewed attacks on Houthis in Yemen: Reports
UN Security Council told that comments by Israeli leaders raise fears of mass transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.
- Reports from Yemen of renewed attacks by US-led forces on Houthi targets mark second night of raids by Western powers amid Red Sea attacks.
- At the UN Security Council, the UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said statements from Israeli leaders raise “grave concerns” about “deportation of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip”.