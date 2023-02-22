In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Israeli troops raid Nablus, kill 10 Palestinians

Palestinian officials say more than 100 people were injured in the Israeli army’s latest raid in occupied territories.

Israeli raid in Nablus
The Palestinian health ministry said at least 102 people were wounded in the raid, most hit by live ammunition. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Published On 22 Feb 2023

Israeli troops have killed at least 10 Palestinians – including a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy – in a raid on Nablus, in occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 102 people were wounded on Wednesday by the Israeli military, including 82 hit by live ammunition. Six were in critical condition.

The Israeli army stormed into Nablus with dozens of armoured vehicles and special forces at 10am (08:00 GMT), setting off widespread confrontations. The soldiers surrounded a home occupied by two wanted Palestinian fighters, Hossam Isleem and Mohammad Abdulghani, who were both killed.

The Lions’ Den armed group said in a statement that it engaged in clashes with Israeli forces during the raid, alongside the recently announced Balata Brigade. Young Palestinians pelted armoured troop transports with rocks.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023 has now risen to 61 people, including 13 children, in the occupied territories.

Israeli raid in Nablus
Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli raid in Nablus
Palestinians carry a man who was wounded in the raid on Nablus. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Israeli raid in Nablus
Palestinian political parties announced a general strike in Ramallah and Nablus following the raid. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Israeli raid in Nablus
“We condemn the occupation’s raid into Nablus and we call for an end to the continued attacks against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Israeli raid in Nablus
A wounded Palestinian is taken to hospital in Nablus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Israeli raid in Nablus
Palestinians try to help a wounded woman during the raid. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Israeli raid in Nablus
Medics transport the body of a Palestinian killed by Israeli forces. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Israeli raid in Nablus
The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023 has now risen to 61 people, including 13 children. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]