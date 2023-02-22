Photos: Israeli troops raid Nablus, kill 10 Palestinians

Israeli troops have killed at least 10 Palestinians – including a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy – in a raid on Nablus, in occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 102 people were wounded on Wednesday by the Israeli military, including 82 hit by live ammunition. Six were in critical condition.

The Israeli army stormed into Nablus with dozens of armoured vehicles and special forces at 10am (08:00 GMT), setting off widespread confrontations. The soldiers surrounded a home occupied by two wanted Palestinian fighters, Hossam Isleem and Mohammad Abdulghani, who were both killed.

The Lions’ Den armed group said in a statement that it engaged in clashes with Israeli forces during the raid, alongside the recently announced Balata Brigade. Young Palestinians pelted armoured troop transports with rocks.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023 has now risen to 61 people, including 13 children, in the occupied territories.