Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus raid

Dozens of Palestinians also wounded and taken to hospital after Israeli raid in occupied West Bank city.

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – At least two Palestinians have been killed and 36 wounded in an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

“Two killed by occupation [Israeli] bullets in Nablus,” the ministry said on Wednesday, adding that four of the 36 wounded admitted to hospital were in serious condition.

Initial reports indicated that most people who were wounded were hit by live ammunition.

Widespread clashes broke out soon after the army raided the city with dozens of armoured vehicles and special forces at 10am (08:00 GMT).

The army blocked off all entrances to the city, before surrounding a home reportedly housing a wanted Palestinian fighter, Hossam Isleem. His fate remains unclear.

The Lions’ Den armed group said in a statement that it engaged in clashes with Israeli forces during the raid, alongside the recently announced Balata Brigades group.

The Israeli army said “security forces are now operating in the city of Nablus” but did not provide further details.

Civilians confronting the Israeli army during raids and uninvolved bystanders have also been killed, as well as Palestinian fighters in targeted assassinations and during armed clashes.