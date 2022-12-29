Twitter suffers major outage, leaving users unable to log on

Users attempting to log on to the microblogging site on Wednesday greeted with error message.

Twitter has suffered a major outage, leaving users unable to access the popular social media platform.

Users attempting to log on to the micoblogging site late on Wednesday were greeted with an error message.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said it had received more than 8,700 user reports of problems with the site as of 7:30 Eastern Standard Time.

“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST,” Downdetector said in a tweet.

The outage comes two months after Elon Musk bought Twitter in a $44bn takeover that has polarised users of the platform.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and one of the world’s richest men, has slashed the platform’s workforce, introduced a paid subscriber service and overseen controversial changes to its moderation policies.

