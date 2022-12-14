World Cup

Social media reacts after Morocco’s historic World Cup run

The dream is over for the Atlas Lions but they brought much of the world along for the ride.

Morocco's World Cup generated an outpouring of pride around the world [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 14 Dec 2022

In the end, it took the defending world champions to stop Morocco.

The Atlas Lions – the first Arab and African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal – had beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their adventure in Qatar. But France took their chances in a closely-fought game on Wednesday evening, beating Morocco 2-0.

Morocco will be back in action on Saturday in the third-place playoff before they head home. But their run in Qatar made World Cup history and generated an outpouring of pride among Arab and African nations.

United States website Bleacher Report, and United Kingdom-based Goal magazine spoke for many when reflecting on events after the game:

English YouTuber Chunkz spoke of the pride the Atlas Lions had given so many:

Mesut Ozil, the German footballer who stepped away from the national team citing racist abuse due to his Turkish background, said the Atlas Lions should take great pride in their run:

Media critic Sana Saeed pointed out that Morocco’s run had given the world something special:

Writer Musa Okwonga praised Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui, who only took on the job in August.

Morocco’s adventures sparked joy in cities including Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Gaza.

And no one will forget Morocco’s humbling of the great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Finally…

Source: Al Jazeera