Cape Town is facing 'day zero' when the city's taps will be shut off.

Climate change, human activity, and a growing population are significantly increasing the chances of a global water crisis, analysts warn.

More than one billion people now lack access to clean drinking water, and the UN predicts a 40 percent water deficit worldwide by 2030.

South Africa's Cape Town, for example, could become the world's first major city to run out of water. Much of the city's water flows from neighbouring Lesotho, and the next water crisis could be looming there.

South Africa has been plagued by a prolonged drought for three years.

Another African nation feeling the heat of water scarcity is Kenya. Several towns across the country, including the capital Nairobi, are facing acute water shortages.

Some residents in towns have not received water through their taps in months and are resorting to buying from vendors at high prices.

So, why haven't governments done more to prevent this crisis?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Neil Armitage - deputy director of Future Water, a research institute at the University of Cape Town

David Tickner - chief freshwater adviser at the World Wide Fund for Nature

Alex Awiti - director of the East African Institute at the Aga Khan University

Source: Al Jazeera News