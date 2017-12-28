Turkey has signed a $650m deal to develop an island on the Red Sea.

Turkey has signed an agreement with Sudan that will allow it to have a military presence on the Red Sea.

It is the latest country to expand into the area.

The list of countries already in the region or building bases there include: Saudi Arabia, China, Israel, the UAE and the US.

The US and European Union maintain regular security patrols in the region. But the Red Sea is also one of the world's busiest maritime gateways for transporting oil.

So, why is there a sudden interest in the Red Sea region?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Metin Gurcan - security analyst and columnist for Al Monitor

James Moran - Associate Senior Eesearch Fellow, Centre for European Policy

Mamoun Abu Nowar - (retd) Jordanian air force general

Source: Al Jazeera