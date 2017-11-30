Yet more calls for sanctions and isolation following the latest ballistic missile test by North Korea.

The latest missile launch by North Korea is ringing more alarm bells - especially in the US. North Korea says the missile was bigger and more powerful than previous launches this year and is capable of striking anywhere in the US.

Even more worrying for the US and its allies, the North Korean leadership has declared its dreams of becoming a nuclear state to be finally realised.

The White House is demanding that China do more to contain the North Korean regime.

And Donald Trump describing Kim Jong-un as "little rocket man" is doing little to ease fears of a nuclear showdown.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Victor Gao - China Energy Security Institute

Richard Weitz - Hudson Institute

Ross Darrell Feingold - Asia political risk analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News