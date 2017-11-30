The latest missile launch by North Korea is ringing more alarm bells - especially in the US. North Korea says the missile was bigger and more powerful than previous launches this year and is capable of striking anywhere in the US.
Even more worrying for the US and its allies, the North Korean leadership has declared its dreams of becoming a nuclear state to be finally realised.
The White House is demanding that China do more to contain the North Korean regime.
And Donald Trump describing Kim Jong-un as "little rocket man" is doing little to ease fears of a nuclear showdown.
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Victor Gao - China Energy Security Institute
Richard Weitz - Hudson Institute
Ross Darrell Feingold - Asia political risk analyst
Source: Al Jazeera News