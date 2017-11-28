North Korea fires ballistic missile: reports

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, South Korean news agency Yonhap is reporting. The launch took place north of the capital of Pyongyang.

"North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today", South Korean army officials told the news agency.

It is unknown what type of missile was launched. "South Korea and the United States are looking into the type and the trajectory of missile", Al Jazeera correspondent Kathy Novak said from Seoul.

The launch comes on the same day several governments said North Korea might be conducting another missile test soon.

Sources within the South Korean, Japanese and US governments told Reuters news agency they had reliable information North Korea was about to conduct another ballistic missile test.

(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile: S. Korea JCS https://t.co/B4T0AGXaDH — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) November 28, 2017

It is the first time since September 15 North Korea has launched a missile. That missile flew over Japan and crashed in the Pacific Ocean. The launch was condemned by leaders around the world.

"We heard from the South Korean Unification Ministry there could be a range of reasons why Korea held off so long", Novak said from Seoul.

"According to the ministry, experts said maybe this pointed to North Korea being more willing to come to the negotiation table, but some experts said it's a seasonal thing. They said it is just much harder to launch missiles in this time of year."

On September 3, North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test ever, detonating a hydrogen bomb northeast of Pyongyang.