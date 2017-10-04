Iran and Turkey join forces to oppose Kurdish secession in Iraq.

Iran and Turkey may seem like unlikely partners following events of the past few years, especially in Syria.

But they are saying the same thing about the recent "Yes" vote in the Kurdish referendum, as neither want Kurdish people living in northern Iraq to secede.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iran's capital, Tehran on Wednesday. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani welcomed him to discuss curbs on the Kurds' dream of their own homeland.

Turkey is threatening to stop buying oil from the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq, while Iran has mobilised troops on its border with the region.

What more can de done, beyond an economic embargo? Is military intervention an option?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Judit Neurink - Journalist based in Erbil, founder of the Independent Media Centre in Kurdistan

Ceren Kenar - Political analyst

Dlawer Ala'Aldeen - Former minister, Kurdistan Regional Government

Source: Al Jazeera News