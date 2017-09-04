North Korea latest and biggest nuclear bomb test caused an earthquake in China and Russia - and the political shockwave has reached all around the world.
US President Donald Trump described the North as a "rogue nation" that continues to be "very hostile and dangerous to the United States".
South Korea has started live-fire drills to "strongly warn" its northern neighbour, and the UN Security Council held its second emergency meeting in a week.
But stiff sanctions have already been imposed - without stopping the missiles being launched or the test bombs being detonated.
So, what now? And does a military response risk sparking another world war?
Presenter: Jane Dutton
Guests:
Isaac Stone Fish - Center on US-China relations
Victor Gao - China National Association of International Studies
Robert Kelly - International relations specialist
Source: Al Jazeera News