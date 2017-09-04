The world is wrestling with the threat posed by the country's most powerful nuclear bomb test yet.

North Korea latest and biggest nuclear bomb test caused an earthquake in China and Russia - and the political shockwave has reached all around the world.

US President Donald Trump described the North as a "rogue nation" that continues to be "very hostile and dangerous to the United States".

South Korea has started live-fire drills to "strongly warn" its northern neighbour, and the UN Security Council held its second emergency meeting in a week.

But stiff sanctions have already been imposed - without stopping the missiles being launched or the test bombs being detonated.

So, what now? And does a military response risk sparking another world war?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Isaac Stone Fish - Center on US-China relations

Victor Gao - China National Association of International Studies

Robert Kelly - International relations specialist

Source: Al Jazeera News