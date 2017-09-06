President Donald Trump is ending a scheme protecting thousands of undocumented immigrants who entered the US as minors.

About 800,000 young people in the United States are now in legal limbo.

President Donald Trump has scrapped an immigration programme introduced by his predecessor, Barack Obama, known as DACA - or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

It protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation. Now Congress has six months to replace it.

Obama called Trump's move "cruel and wrong", but the Republican president said he is upholding the constitution.

So, what does it mean for those who know no country other than the US? And is politics involved in this controversial decision?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Rina Shah - Founder and principal of Rilax Strategies

Noor Zafar - Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights

Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist

Source: Al Jazeera News