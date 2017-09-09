First a breakthrough, then a setback as Qatar and Saudi Arabia make first contact to end the rift.

Qatar's emir and Saudi Arabia's crown prince held a phone conversation on Friday for the first time since the start of the Gulf crisis.

But hopes of a breakthrough were quickly put on hold due to an apparent dispute about protocol.

The setback followed US President Donald Trump's offer to help end the crisis.

What went wrong? And is dialogue still possible?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Abdullah Baabood - director of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Mohammed Jaham Abdulaziz Al Kuwari - Qatar's ambassador to Spain

Andreas Krieg - assistant professor of Defence Studies Department at King's College London

Source: Al Jazeera News