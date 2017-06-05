The latest developments since Gulf Arab states have cut ties with Qatar this morning:
1:30pm - Food supplies stuck at borders
- Trucks carrying food for Qatar are now lining up across the border in Saudi Arabia, unable to enter the country amid a diplomatic row between it and Arab nations.
1:20pm - Updates from FIFA
- International soccer's governing body says it remains in "regular contact with Qatar".
- FIFA issued a short statement saying it spoke with "the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup."
- It said: "We have no further comments for the time being."
1:15pm - Air Arabia flights suspended from Tuesday
- A low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates says it is suspending flights to Qatar along with other Emirati airlines over a growing diplomatic crisis.
- Air Arabia says it flights will be suspended from Tuesday "until further notice."
EXPLAINED: How diplomatic rift affects air travel
12:10pm - Saudia flights suspended from Monday
- Saudi Arabian Airlines says it is suspending flights to the Qatari capital, Doha.
- The airline, also known as Saudia, posted on Twitter that it would be halting flights from Monday morning, without elaborating.
11:05am - FlyDubai flights cancelled from Tuesday
- Dubai's budget carrier FlyDubai says it has canceled its flights to Qatar amid a diplomatic dispute between it and other Arab countries.
- The carrier said on Monday that all flights starting on Tuesday would be suspended. It offered no other details.
- FlyDubai's decision follows that of Emirates and Etihad in canceling flights to Doha.
10:45am - Yemen cuts ties Qatar
- Yemen's internationally recognised government has cut relations with Qatar and says it supports the decision by the Saudi-led coalition to end Qatar's participation in the war on the Houthis there. Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.
- The government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi says it severed ties with Qatar in part over is support of extremist groups in Yemen "in contradiction with the goals announced by the countries supporting the legitimate government".
10:20am - Emirates flights cancelled from Tuesday
- The Dubai-based airline Emirates says it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift.
- Emirates said on its website on Monday flights would be suspended until further notice starting Tuesday.
9:55am - Qatar official reaction
- Qatar says there is "no legitimate justification" for four Arab nations cutting diplomatic ties to it.
- Qatar also says the decision is a "violation of its sovereignty," vowing to its citizens it won't affect them.
READ: Qatar's reaction in full
8:35am - Etihad suspends flights from Tuesday
- Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said it is suspending flights to Qatar from June 6, "until further notice".
- Etihad said its last flights would leave early Tuesday morning.
- Etihad gave no reason for the decision. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.
6:10am - UAE, Egypt cut ties with Qatar
- The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar.
- Both the UAE and Egypt made the announcement on their state-run news agencies within minutes of each other.
6am - Saudi cuts ties with Qatar
- Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.
- Saudi Arabia made the announcement via its state-run Saudi Press Agency early Monday. It appeared to be timed in concert with an earlier announcement by Bahrain similarly cutting ties.
- The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf's Arab countries escalated recently over a hack of Qatar's state-run news agency. It has spiraled since.
5:50am - Bahrain cuts ties with Qatar
- Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.
- Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early on Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies