UK leader is criticised over her billion-dollar deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

British Prime Minister Theresa May needs the backing of 10 legislators from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after her own Conservative party failed to gain a majority in a general election earlier this month.

The deal will see the DUP support May's minority government on key votes including Brexit, the UK's exit from the European Union.

In exchange, the DUP will receive more than $1bn in extra funding for Northern Ireland.

But not all parties are happy and some have raised doubts about its impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the issues affecting the power-sharing assembly in Belfast.

Will the deal help or hinder the peace process in Northern Ireland?

Source: Al Jazeera News