The US military's dropping of the largest conventional bomb in eastern Afghanistan has drawn mixed reaction.

The US has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat in eastern Afghanistan on a series of caves used by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, according to the Pentagon.

Afghanistan's Defence ministry says the 9,797kg GBU-43 - nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" - did not cause any civilians deaths.

But not everyone is in favour of the strike. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai called it a "brutal misuse of our country".

So what difference will it make to the fight against ISIL? And how big a threat does the armed group pose to the country?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Mirwais Yasini - Member of the Afghan parliament, representing Nangarhar province where the bomb was dropped

Omar Samad - Former senior adviser to Afghanistan's chief executive

Vyacheslav Matuzov - a former Russian diplomat

Source: Al Jazeera News