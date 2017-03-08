A man-made humanitarian crisis, unprecedented in recent history and one that is entirely preventable.

Close to 20 million people in three African countries and Yemen are at risk of starvation.

The UN secretary general says more than $4bn is needed within the next three weeks or many more will die. Antonio Guterres made an emergency visit to Somalia, where a national disaster has been declared because of drought. About half of the country’s population faces severe food shortages.

In South Sudan, famine has been declared in parts of the country. Up to a million people there will soon run out of food.

And the UN says that 400,000 Nigerian children face malnutrition. Close to 80,000 of them might not survive the next few months.

What can be done to save the lives of millions in this part of the world? And just who is supposed to act?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Alex Awiti, director of East Africa Institute at Aga Khan University

Chido Onumah, anti-corruption activist

Challiss McDonough, senior regional communications officer - East Africa with the World Food Programme

Source: Al Jazeera News