A new Hungarian law allows the detention of all asylum seekers, as it builds new fences along its border with Syria.

A new law has been signed in Hungary to allow the detention of all asylum seekers - including 14 year old children and above.

New fences along the border with Serbia are also planned, to try and prevent a new wave of refugees.

And a new volunteer force called 'Border Hunters' are being trained to patrol borders.

Amnesty International says the new measures are a violation of international law.

Are Hungary's tactics out of line?

And is the EU to blame for not providing support?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Vincent Cochetel - UNHCR

Elizabeth Collett - Migration Policy Institute Europe

Raphael Bossong - German Institute for International and Security Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News