A new law has been signed in Hungary to allow the detention of all asylum seekers - including 14 year old children and above.
New fences along the border with Serbia are also planned, to try and prevent a new wave of refugees.
And a new volunteer force called 'Border Hunters' are being trained to patrol borders.
Amnesty International says the new measures are a violation of international law.
Are Hungary's tactics out of line?
And is the EU to blame for not providing support?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Vincent Cochetel - UNHCR
Elizabeth Collett - Migration Policy Institute Europe
Raphael Bossong - German Institute for International and Security Affairs
Source: Al Jazeera News