France-UK relations: Leaders meet to discuss security

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron have vowed to continue cooperating on a range of issues after the UK leaves the European Union.

The two sides also promised to help each other in their respective foreign military operations: British helicopters to help France's fight against ISIL and al-Qaeda in North Africa and French assistance in securing the EU's eastern borders with Russia.

In his first presidential visit to the UK, Macron said the history between the two countries could not be 'impacted by changes in institutions'.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Sandhurst, UK.