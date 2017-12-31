Deadly bombing targets Afghan official's funeral

Explosion kills at least 18 civilians and wounds 13 more in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

    The attack was condemned as "an evil act" [Zabihullah Ghazi/Anadolu]

    At least 18 people have been killed in a bombing at a funeral ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, according to local media.

    The blast on Sunday took place as people gathered to pay respects to a former district chief in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, Pajhwok Afghan News reported, quoting provincial Governor Attaullah Khogyani.

    The explosion left at least 13 people wounded.

    Photos from the scene showed a burnt-out rickshaw and a destroyed motorcycle.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The Taliban denied any involvement.

    An affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group is active in Nangarhar province and has attacked officials and security forces in the past.

    Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan's former leader, condemned the attack on Twitter, calling it "an evil act".

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

