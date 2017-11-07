Gunmen storm Shamshad TV in Afghanistan's Kabul

One killed as gunmen enter TV station in the Afghan capital after detonating explosives at gate.

    Gunfire was heard from the scene, while security forces and ambulances rushed to the scene [AP Photo/Rahmat Gul]
    At least one security guard was killed as fighters stormed a private television station in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

    An employee at Shamshad TV told TOLOnews on Tuesday that the attackers, who were wearing police uniforms, entered the station's building after detonating explosives at the gate.

    Gunfire was heard from the scene, while security forces and ambulances rushed to the area, TOLOnews reported.

    "The gunmen barricaded themselves inside the TV station. They [threw] projectiles, grenades and rockets from inside," said Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse, reporting from Kabul.

    Police confirmed that one security guard was killed.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

    The Taliban denied it was behind the attack, in a tweet.

    Our correspondent said the siege, which lasted more than one hour, was now over.

    Journalists face an increasing threat in Afghanistan. In May, at least six journalists were killed in an attack on a television and radio station in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

    At least 13 journalists were killed in 2016 - the deadliest in years, Al Jazeera's Glasse said.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

