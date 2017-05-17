Armed men wearing suicide vests storm TV station in the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, police say.

At least three gunmen wearing suicide vests have attacked a national television and radio station in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, police have told Al Jazeera.

The attackers, which carried AK-47s, entered Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Two of them detonated their vests and at least one remains at large, police said.

"So far, there have been two people and six wounded, including journalists," Al Jazeera's John Hendren, reporting from Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, said.

"The fight could go on for some time because this is in a central part of Jalalabad, right next to the provincial governor's office and a busy square," he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, on the eastern border with Pakistan.

Source: Al Jazeera News