US President Donald Trump has been decried on social media over his reaction to the deadliest mass shooting in the country's modern history.
At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others injured on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The attacker, named by police as Stephen Paddock, was found dead in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, from where he is believed to have carried out the attack.
In a televised speech on Monday, Trump expressed his condolences, calling the attack "an act of pure evil".
The US president also praised local law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting.
Trump's first reaction came hours after the mass shooting took place, when he tweeted that the attack was a "terrible" tragedy.
Many on social media felt Trump's reaction on Twitter, and later during his speech was too little, too late.
US police revealed on Monday that Paddock had in excess of 10 guns in his hotel room, renewing the debate over gun control in the US.
Since taking office, Trump has raised the issue of gun ownership rights only obliquely at a few of the campaign-style rallies he has held.
But he has taken steps to roll back some restrictions on gun use and sales put into effect while his predecessor, Barack Obama, was in office.
Some social media users also condemned Trump for not calling the Las Vegas shooter a "terrorist", with many pointing to what they say is a double standard in the way white attackers and non-white attackers are labelled and treated in the US.
Sunday's attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
So far in 2017, the watchdog group Gun Violence Archive has documented 273 mass shootings in the country.
