Clashes ongoing in Gereshk district after at least five security forces killed in a car bomb blast late on Thursday.

Taliban gunmen have attacked a local market in the centre of Gereshk district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials said.

Helmand governor's spokesperson, Omar Zwak, told Al Jazeera clashes were ongoing on Friday between Afghan security forces and the fighters in the area.

The clashes are the latest in a series of attacks to have hit Afghanistan this week.

Late on Thursday, at least five security officials were killed and several wounded in a car bomb attack near their checkpost in the Gereshk district.

Also on Thursday, one NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel - including five soldiers and an interpreter - were wounded in an attack in the Qarabagh district in Kabul province claimed by the Taliban on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, two US soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber who targeted a convoy of foreign forces in the southern Kandahar province.

Dozens of people were killed in a suicide attack at a packed Shia mosque in the western province of Herat on Tuesday.

On Monday, a suicide bombing and gun attack claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group on the Iraqi embassy in the capital killed two Afghan employees.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies