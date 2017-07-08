Boris Johnson is currently on a Gulf tour in bid to ease tension between Qatar and four other Arab states.

The United Kingdom's foreign secretary has called for "dialogue" to resolve the current dispute between Qatar and four other Arab states over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, re-iterating London's support for Kuwait's mediation efforts to end the rift.

Boris Johnson made the call during a meeting with Kuwait's foreign minister in the Kuwaiti capital on Saturday, according to KUNA, Kuwait's state news agency.

"My impression is that progress can be made... But I am not going to pretend that it is going to be overnight," Johnson said after the meeting.

The two disputing sides have not met yet, but "let's keep our fingers crossed, let's keep working for common sense and for deescalation on both sides", he added.

Johnson's talks in Kuwait came a day after he held meetings on Friday with officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - two leading actors in the dispute.

It will be followed by similar meetings with senior leaders in Qatar later on Saturday, according to Johnson's office.

Johnson was "urging all parties to get behind Kuwait's mediation efforts and work towards de-escalation and Gulf unity for the sake of regional stability", his office said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is also due in Kuwait with a similar mission on Monday.

On Friday, Qatar again rejected accusations that it finances terrorism and interferes in the domestic affairs of other countries, after the four Arab states boycotting it - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE - threatened further sanctions.

The quartet cut diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in early June, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and later issuing a list of 13 demands to the country.

They included downgrading ties with Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia, and shutting down the

Doha-based Al Jazeera media network.

Source: News agencies