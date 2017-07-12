The move comes after Saudia Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt last month cut ties with Qatar.

Iran and Oman have agreed to work on boosting bilateral ties as a diplomatic crisis persists in the Gulf.

"Iran and Oman have for years had fraternal relations and the best must be made of these good relations to reinforce them," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he met Oman's foreign minister.

The Iranian government's website reported Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi as replying: "Omani leaders believe our ties should be developed."

The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism and being too close to Riyadh's rival Tehran.

READ MORE: Iran - Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege of Qatar'

Rouhani slammed the sanctions imposed by the Riyadh-led group on Doha, which Qatar has called a "blockade".

"Threatening, pressuring and imposing a blockade against neighbours, including Qatar, is an erroneous method and everyone must try to reduce the tensions in the region," he said.

READ MORE: Iran sends warships to Oman amid Gulf dispute

He also criticised "the policies of certain countries in the region against Syria, Yemen and Bahrain", in what appeared to be a reference to Saudi Arabia.

Iran increased its food imports to Qatar after its Gulf neighbours cut transport links to the emirate.

Oman, which is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has maintained ties with Qatar and took part this week in a string of Kuwaiti and US-led talks towards resolving the crisis.

Source: News agencies