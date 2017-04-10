Alexei Navalny was among the hundreds arrested on March 26 at an anti-corruption protest in Moscow.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released after spending 15 days in jail over a rally he led against alleged massive corruption by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



The anti-corruption campaigner was arrested on March 26 at the largest unauthorised demonstration of recent years in Moscow and found guilty of disobeying police orders.

"Hi everyone," Navalny wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself at the offices of his anti-corruption foundation.

Just before his release when his sentence ran out at precisely 11:28 GMT, police moved Navalny without warning to a different detention centre, in an apparent attempt to avoid media coverage.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Moscow, said the way the authorities have handled this shows how nervous they are about Navalny and his message.

"Effectively the media were tricked on Monday, the journalists waiting here for Navalny to be released were told that actually he had been moved earlier in the day to a different detention facility and released from there with no cameras present.

"A spokesperson said that Navalny will carry on his preparations for the 2018 presidential elections," Challands said.

The anti-establishment Kremlin foe was forced to hop on the metro as journalists and supporters were left waiting for him at the location where he had been held across Moscow.

The protests

Navalny was among hundreds arrested at the Moscow protest and rallies held the same day in dozens of other Russian cities, with the European parliament among those subsequently urging his release.

In Moscow, police in riot gear detained around 1,000 people, including a significant number of teenagers who grew up under Vladimir Putin's rule.

The protests, which attracted crowds of hundreds or thousands in most sizeable Russian cities, were the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction in Russia since mass protests in 2011-2012.

Navalny called for the protests after publishing a detailed report this month accusing Medvedev of controlling a property empire through a shadowy network of non-profit organisations.

The 40-year-old rose to fame with fiery speeches at mass protests over Putin's return to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012.

He has harnessed the power of social media and YouTube to spread his message.

The video report has been viewed more than 18 million times on YouTube and prompted wide discussion with mockery over details such as Medvedev's purchase of flashy trainers.



Medvedev finally responded in televised comments on April 4, rejecting the claims as "malarkey."



He accused Navalny of wanting "to try to pull people out into the streets and reach political ends," while following the Kremlin practice of not naming Navalny directly.



Following the protests, Putin accused "someone, some political forces" of trying to advance "selfish interests."

Navalny was fined for breaching rules of organising protests after going ahead with the Moscow protest without permission from the authorities.

Police searched the offices of his anti-corruption foundation and detained staff who were accused of disobeying police and sentenced to up to 10 days.

Navalny - a populist with nationalist anti-immigrant views - has announced he intends to stand in 2018 presidential polls that Vladimir Putin is expected to contest for a fourth term.

A controversial past conviction on corruption charges, however, may prevent Navalny from getting on the ballot.

The Russian constitution allows public gatherings but recent laws have criminalised protests not authorised by city authorities, who frequently refuse to grant permission for rallies by Kremlin critics.

The political and national mood has shifted since the protests, however, following a deadly bomb attack on the St Petersburg metro and the United States' direct intervention against Russia's ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies