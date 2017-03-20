US president to hold talks with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Washington on April 3.

US President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for talks in Washington on April 3, a White House official said on Sunday.

The visit will be at Trump's invitation, the official said. The two leaders, in a January 23 phone call just days after Trump's inauguration, discussed ways to boost the fight against "terrorism", and Trump underscored his commitment to bilateral ties, the two governments said at the time.

Sisi, who had strained relations with Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military's ousting of the democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, after mass protests.

Source: News agencies