Short of support by fellow Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan pulls legislation meant to replace Obamacare.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives, short of support from their own party, have withdrawn a healthcare bill drafted to repeal and replace "Obamacare".

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday withdrew the legislation after President Donald Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokesperson AshLee Strong.

Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

Ryan told reporters that Obamacare will now stay in place for the foreseeable future.

Pulling the Republican bill was "a setback, no two ways about it," he said, calling it a "disappointing day".

Democrats, on the other hand, called it a "victory" for the American people.

Scrapping former president Barack Obama's healthcare law was one of the major campaign promises of Trump, and the defeat over the bill was seen as a major blow to his presidency.

The bill was withdrawn after lengthy negotiations among conservatives, moderates and others within Trump's Republican Party ended without a deal.

Conservatives have condemned the Republican-drafted bill because it scraps Obamacare, but puts another government plan in its place. They believe healthcare should be left to the free market.

Democrats and moderate Republicans, meanwhile, feared the new bill would take insurance away from millions of people.

READ MORE: Americans split over replacing Obamacare

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that "we were very close" and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

A Quinnipiac University poll indicated only 17 percent of Americans support the Republican plan known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The House failure to pass the measure called into question Trump's ability to get other key parts of his agenda, including tax cuts and a boost in infrastructure spending, through Congress.

Ryan acknowledged that tax reform would now be more difficult, but said the process was moving ahead.

Several tax-related matters were built into the now pulled healthcare bill.

"What happened on the floor is a victory for the American people," Nancy Pelosi, leader of the minority Democrats in the House, said.

She said the message became "very clear" to Republicans that people across the country still support Obamacare.

Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, in 2010, providing health coverage for 20 million low-income Americans previously uninsured. Many middle-income Americans complained their premiums spiked as a result.

Millions of Americans would have lost coverage next year under the Republican plan, according to a review by the Congressional Budget Office made before last-minute amendments to the bill.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies