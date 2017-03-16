'Homemade device' goes off at world lender's office in French capital, wounding one staff after opening package.

An employee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was injured on Wednesday when a booby-trapped parcel exploded at the organisation's Paris office, according to police.

The device appeared to be "a firework, or a big firecracker, at any rate something more or less handmade, and certainly not in any way a bomb", Paris police chief Michel Cadot told reporters near the scene of the incident in the centre of the French capital.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler, reporting from Paris, said the letter was sent by regular post to the head of IMF's European bureau.

"According to police statements, the letter was opened by the bureau chief's assistant when it exploded, wounding her face and her eyes," Butler said.

"Police say she is not in a critical condition but obviously extremely shaken by what happened."

Butler said IMF staff were evacuated from the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument and a police operation was under way.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the organisation was "working closely" with French authorities to investigate the incident.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate," Lagarde said.

French President Francois Hollande said authorities would go "all the way" to find those responsible.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies