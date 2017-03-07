Pyongyang is banning all Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea, state media said, amid an escalating row over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother.

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had unusually strong links for years, but have been set at loggerheads following the assassination of King Jong-nam by two women using VX nerve agent.

Seoul has blamed Pyongyang for the assassination, and Kuala Lumpur has sought several North Koreans for questioning, although the only one it arrested was released for lack of evidence.

"All Malaysian nationals in the DPRK will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved," the official Korea Central News Agency said on Tuesday, citing the foreign ministry.

The North's foreign ministry has notified the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang of the reason for the measure and said it had hoped the case would be swiftly and fairly resolved in order to develop bilateral ties with Malaysia, the North's KCNA news agency reported.

According to KCNA, Pyongyang's foreign ministry expressed hopes that the Malaysian government would solve the issue in a "fair and timely manner based on goodwill".

The North has yet to confirm the dead man's identity but has denounced the Malaysian investigation as an attempt to smear it.

Malaysia expelled the North's ambassador as diplomatic tensions soared, and Pyongyang retaliated late Monday by formally ordering out his counterpart - who had already been recalled for consultations.

Malaysian diplomats and nationals in the North would be allowed to "conduct business and live normally" while the travel ban is in place, it added.

Earlier, Malaysia decided to cancel visa-free entryfor North Koreans entering the country. North Koreans are now required to obtain a visa as of March 6 before entering Malaysia for national security reasons, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, citing the deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

