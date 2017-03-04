Kang Chol's expulsion follows death of Kim Jong-nam, the North Korean leader's half-brother, in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has declared North Korea's ambassador persona non grata over the murder of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, and ordered the diplomat to leave Malaysia within the next 48 hours

Kang Chol's expulsion came on Saturday, weeks after Kim Jong-nam was allegedly poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

The decision to expel the envoy was made after he failed to appear at Malaysia's foreign ministry on Saturday at 6pm local time having been summoned, said Al Jazeera's Florence Looi, reporting from Kuala Lumpur.

"[Authorities] were also expecting North Korea to issue an apology because of the accusations they were making against Malaysia. But that also didn't happen, so they took this drastic measure they said," she said.

North Korean envoy accuses Malaysia of conspiring with 'hostile forces'

Ambassador Kang Chol in late February accused Malaysia of colluding with "hostile forces" to damage the North, after rival South Korea said Pyongyang had orchestrated an attack that killed Kim Jong-nam.

Following the incident, Malaysia summoned Chol and recalled its envoy to North Korea.

'Conspiracy'

Also on Saturday, a North Korean murder suspect in the case said he was a victim of a conspiracy by Malaysia aimed at damaging North Korea's "honour".

Speaking to reporters outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing, Ri Jong-chol said: "I realised that this is a conspiracy plot to try to damage the status and honour of the republic."

He also said he was presented with false evidence while in Malaysia.

Ri, who was deported to China on Friday after being released by Malaysian police a day earlier, denied accusations that his car was used in the case.

He said he was not at the airport on the day of Kim Jong-nam's death.

"I had no reason to go. I was just doing my work," he said, adding that he worked in the soap manufacturing industry.

Kim Jong-nam died on February 13 after falling suddenly ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was allegedly attacked by two women who, according to Malaysian police, smeared his face with VX, a chemical classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

He was at the airport to fly to Macau, where he had a home.

N Korea: Malaysia probe of Kim's death full of 'holes'

Kim Jong-nam and Kim Jong-un are sons of former leader Kim Jong-il, who died in late 2011, but they had different mothers.

South Korea's spy agency believes North Korea was behind the killing, but has produced no evidence.

Analysts in Seoul said Kim Jong-un probably had his brother killed because he could be a potential challenger to his rule in a country.

North Korea has a history of ordering killings of people it views as threats to its regime.

While Kim was not thought to be seeking influence, his position as eldest son of the family that has ruled North Korea since its founding could have made him appear to be a danger.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies