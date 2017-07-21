Syrian refugees rebuild their lives in Istanbul

Since the outbreak of Syria's war in 2011, Turkey has welcomed more than three million Syrian refugees.

Taib launched a real estate investment company. Jasmine is completing a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering. Maisa, who is passionate about music, has created a choir, while Reem provides psychological help to fellow Syrians.

All live in Istanbul and speak Turkish fluently, and all are Syrian refugees.

Since the outbreak of Syria's war in 2011, Turkey has welcomed more than three million Syrian refugees, but their coexistence with the local population is not always easy, as tensions fester over the ensuing demographic and socioeconomic pressures. Living conditions for Syrian refugees are often difficult, but many have overcome these challenges to push for a brighter future.

Al Jazeera visited members of the Syrian community in Istanbul to discover how they are rebuilding their lives.