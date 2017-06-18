Ramadan in Philadelphia's African American community Philadelphia Masjid is one of the largest mosques in the city and hosts iftar meals every evening during Ramadan. Annie Risemberg | 18 Jun 2017 11:47 GMT | Ramadan 2017, Islam, Religion, US & Canada "The first Muslims to observe Ramadan in America were slaves who snuck off into the fields to pray," Qasim Rashad explains from his office at the United Muslim Masjid in Philadelphia, where he serves as the Amir. Professor Sulayman Nyang of Howard University is an expert on Islam in the United States and says that 10 percent of the African slaves brought to the US came from Muslim backgrounds. Other sources say it was as many as 30 percent. Today, African Americans make up a large portion of the country's Muslim community. A 2011 report by the Pew Research Center found that 40 percent of native-born US Muslims are African American. Many of these converted to Islam during the 1960s and 1970s due, in part, to the influence of the Nation of Islam. In the 1970s, Warith Deen Mohammed led the majority of the Nation's followers towards traditional Sunni Islam. In Philadelphia's African American Muslim community, Ramadan is observed as it is anywhere else. Families wake up early for "suhoor", the pre-dawn meal, and fast for the 16 daylight hours typical of a North American summer. Many local Masjids offer community "iftars" (fast-breaking meals), as well as educational events and classes throughout the month. Iesha Prime, a well-known figure in the Muslim community in the US, addressed a crowd of hundreds at Philadelphia Masjid during one of these events, saying: "It may look like we're down and out. It may look like as a community, we're behind. But in reality - when God created you, specifically - God created your language and your colours for a reason". Halal markets, Islamic bookstores, and Muslim fashion are ubiquitous in Philadelphia, and it would be hard to venture into any neighbourhood in the city and not find at least some Muslim presence. Yaseen, left, and Samiah stand, as family members take pictures on mobile phones, after their wedding at Philadelphia Masjid, just hours before the start of Ramadan. That evening Muslim residents of the city watched for the sighting of the moon, which officially marked the beginning of the holy month. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Ayisha, left, and a friend eat dates to break their fast before an iftar meal. As in many parts of the world, Muslims in Philadelphia usually break their daily fast during Ramadan with dates and water before eating a larger meal with the community or with family. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] United Muslim Masjid stands at the corner of 15th and Catharine Streets in South Philadelphia, in two adjacent row-houses. In the US' urban centres, mosques are often built into existing infrastructure. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Two young men eat an iftar meal together. It is common for young people in the city to mix urban and Islamic fashion in a manner similar to what is seen here. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Afeni and three of her children (from left, Abdul-Fattah, Mukhtar, and Suhaylah) break their fast in their home in Philadelphia. Some local mosques offer community iftars, but most often, breaking of the daily fast is done with family in the home. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Imam Dawud Muhammad addresses members of Masjid al-Mu'id during Friday prayers. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid sits in his son's halal restaurant, Southside Zabihah. Abdur-Rashid is the imam of Masjid Mujahideen in West Philadelphia and a central figure in the community - he serves as Amir of the Philadelphia area Majlis Ash-Shura, a body of Imams and Masjids that represents the region's Muslim community. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Aliya Khabir listens to Qasim Rashad speak in an office at United Muslim Masjid, a mosque in South Philadelphia. Khabir was born into Philadelphia's Muslim community, and is active in the community and the city, having been a part of the successful petition to get the city to recognise the Eid holidays in public schools. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Kayzar Abdul-Kahbir waits for prayers to begin outside Masjid Mujahideen. Abdul-Khabir has been Muslim for 60 years and is a cofounder of Muslims for Humanity, a socially active group of Muslims in Philadelphia. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Iesha Prime, a well-known figure within the Muslim community in the United States, speaks at Philadelphia Masjid for a programme titled "The Future of Muslims in America". She specifically addressed the city's African American Muslims and the importance of understanding Islam within its cultural context. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Men talk outside Masjid Mujahideen after Friday prayers. Many of the attendants of Masjid Mujahideen have been praying together since the 1970s. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Afeni prays with three of her children - Abdul-Fattah, right, Mukhtar, and Suhaylah, left, in their home. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Asiyah, 17, centre, sits among friends at an iftar which also served as her high school graduation party at her family's home. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Muslims make up a significant portion of the students in Philadelphia area high schools: local media estimates the number of Muslims in the city to be about 200,000. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera] Four sisters dressed in matching outfits wait in line with their mother to be served food at the cafeteria in Philadelphia Masjid. Philadelphia Masjid hosts community iftars every evening during Ramadan, sometimes feeding up to 300 people. [Annie Risemberg/Al Jazeera]