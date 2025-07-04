The New Red Line: Shashi Tharoor on India’s stance vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan – nuclear-armed neighbours – have gone to war before. But a brief, intense battle in May this year marked a dramatic shift in their equations.

India says it has drawn a new red line – that every act of terror it believes has come from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.

In this series – a first of its kind on Al Jazeera – journalist Sreenivasan Jain interviews leading voices from both sides of the border and examines what India’s new normal – which Pakistan calls a new “abnormal” – means for the countries.

In this episode – Jain speaks with Shashi Tharoor – a member of parliament from India’s main opposition party who has been the face of India’s global outreach since the war with Pakistan.

The question Jain puts to Tharoor: does India have evidence to blame Pakistan for the attack in Kashmir, and can it declare its new red line a success?

