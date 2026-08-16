Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia between the superpowers

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim joins Sreenivasan Jain on justice, trade, and a middle power holding superpowers to account.

As rules-based order frays, the world’s middle powers are being forced to pick sides – or carve out a path of their own.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joins Sreenivasan Jain to debate justice, trade and sovereignty in an age of great-power rivalry, and to ask a pointed question: when the superpowers ignore the rules they wrote, can smaller nations still hold them to account – or is that just talk?

Contributors: Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia