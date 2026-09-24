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Iran war live: Tehran says it won’t be bullied, remains open for talks
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei says the US has been given a five-day deadline to meet Tehran’s conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz.
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Published On 24 Sep 2026
- In a defiant UN address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rebuked a US threat of annihilation while leaving the door open for diplomacy to end the war.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that an Iran deal requires prolonged effort, noting that military options remain available.