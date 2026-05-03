Is Mali’s military government losing control?

A coalition of armed groups and rebels challenges the military government’s authority.

Mali declared independence from France in 1960.

Since then, successive governments have faced a challenge to their authority in the north.

Armed groups have carried out four uprisings, but the latest is the most consequential.

Fighters linked to al-Qaeda joined forces with Tuareg rebels and seized control of several towns.

The military has been in power since a coup in 2020.

It enlisted help from Russian forces to drive out armed groups operating in the Sahel.

Now, the military government has accused former colonial power France of backing the attacks.

Will it seek regional support to stay in office?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Oluwole Ojewale — Regional coordinator for West and Central Africa at the Institute for Security Studies

Kabir Adamu — Managing director of Beacon Security and Intelligence

Ulf Laessing — Director of the Sahel Programme at Konrad Adenauer Foundation